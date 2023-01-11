Residents asked for information in ongoing arson investigation

The Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for information from the public for an ongoing fire investigation.

The investigation began on January 6th, 2023, shortly after 8:30 p.m., when officers responded to a structure fire on Dixon Road in South Stormont Township. The South Stormont fire department attended the scene and was able to extinguish the abandoned residence which was fully engulfed in flames. Police say that further investigation revealed that the fire had been set intentionally. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this fire, including suspicious vehicles or people seen in the area, is being asked to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If someone wishes to remain anonymous, call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a TIP online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray