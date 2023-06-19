Residents reminded to be cautious online with uptick in online scams

The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind everyone to be cautious online with a continued uptick in online fraud and scams.

OPP says on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 officers received a report of an online scam. An individual reported attempting to purchase a puppy through an online social media platform. The individual sent $1300 and later confirmed it was a scam, there were no puppies for sale.

Police say that things online are not always what they appear to be. Residents are encouraged to conduct research and confirm the legitimacy of organizations or transactions before continuing online. Stay safe online by following these tips:

- Pump the brakes and ask more questions

- Ask for credentials

- Listen to the inner voice that says "This doesn't sound right"

- Be wary of any request for cash or cryptocurrency

- Be cautious of the sense of urgency

- Do not be rushed into sending money

With files by CFRA's Conno Ray