Residents warned of utility scams during fraud prevention month

March is Fraud Prevention Month and Utilities Kingston is sharing fraud prevention tips to help protect residents and businesses from utility scams.

"Our public education program reminds our community: utility customers are targets for scams at the door, over the phone and through the internet. When in doubt, don't be afraid to shut the door, hang up the phone, delete the email or close your internet connection," cautions Kevin McCauley, Director of Customer Care from Utilities Kingston. "You can always call us to confirm the truth of any sales pitch."

Utility companies across Canada are reporting an increase in callers posing as utility representatives and demanding immediate payment for utilities. Those interested can follow Utilities Kingston on social media to stay up to date on known scams.

They explain that customers are reportedly receiving phone calls from scammers using a variety of different numbers. Those contacted are being threatened with having their utility services disconnected if they do not make a payment.

If they receive a message, text, or phone call from someone posing as a utility representative and threatening to disconnect utility services, Utility Kingston says to not respond to it, but rather contact your utility company directly. Utilities Kingston customers can call 613-546-0000, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Utility Kingston gives the following tips to follow after receiving a suspicious call:

- Do not provide any personal information, including Utilities Kingston or credit card account numbers.

- Collect any information possible about the caller.

- Report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

- If someone becomes a victim of fraud through monetary loss, call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

The group also reminds residents of the following facts:

- Utilities Kingston does not place calls from or solicit calls to, a 1-800 or 1-888 number.

- Utilities Kingston requests overdue accounts be paid via Paymentus or by contacting credit and collections at 613-546-1181, extension 2278.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray