Residents who no longer need booked COVID-19 vaccine appointment should cancel: RCDHU

PEMBROKE, ONT -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is asking residents who no longer need their booked COVID-19 vaccine appointment to cancel them so that others can fill those spots.

RCDHU says there has been high demand for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit says those who have multiple first-dose vaccine appointments or can't attend their appointment should cancel using the cancellation link received in their booking confirmation email, It's also recommended that people only book one appointment.

"In a large number of our clinics, we have recently experienced a rise in the number of ‘noshows’ for first doses resulting in anywhere from 40 to 150 doses of vaccine that we have to find arms for." Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman said in a press release. "No dose goes unused, which means that our clinic teams have had to scramble in many cases and work very hard to find people to fill those spots on short notice."

When it comes to second dose bookings, RCDHU is asking residents to only cancel their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if it's "absolutely necessary".

If a second dose booking has to be rescheduled, residents are asked to call (613) 732- 3629 ext. 202 or 1-800-267-1097 ext. 202 and leave only one message with a request to cancel. After the request is received, the person will then be added to a "second-dose waitlist" until the RCDHU has new availability. The health unit would call with a new date and time for the appointment.