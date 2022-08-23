Restoration has begun on Mohawk grave markers damaged 50 years ago
Restoration has finally begun on damaged grave markers at Christ Church in Tyendinaga Territory over 50 years ago. The heritage project by the Mohawks of the bay of Quinte looks to do right by the ancestors buried there.
Multiple grave markers were damaged and according to Chief Donald Maracle, no one was ever held responsible. Since then, pieces of limestone and marble have been collected from the markers and set aside to be restored in the future. The repairs will be made possible through an $18,000 grant from the My Main Street Community Activator along with additional funding, and private donors
One of the major difficulties with the project is locating the former positions of the markers. As well as putting them back together. Records being lost to time have turned the process into a puzzle for local volunteers
Anyone with information on who has been buried in which plot is asked to contact City Council. Otherwise, they will do their best to approximate the location of each grave.
With files from CFRA`s Connor Ray
-
Artillery reservist from Sydenham competes at Warrior GamesA Sydenham man chosen to compete in the Warrior Games where athletes compete in adaptive sports that highlight their physical toughness and mental fortitude
-
Toxic blue-green algae causes flu-like symptomsHealth experts say increased heat has caused an excessive bloom of toxic algae in local bodies of water
-
Trail program extended to allow ATV`s on select roads despite residents complaintsATV`s can remain on the roads in the Township of Elizabeth-Kitley as a trial program has been extended until October 31st
-
Man struck by 10 pound weight in domestic disputeA woman has been charged with assault with a weapon following a domestic dispute at an apartment building on Kensington Parkway
-
Inquest date announced for death of Denis MilletteAn inquisition into the death of Detour Gold Mine worker Denis Millette been announced to begin this September
-
Fuel tanks upgraded at the Pembroke and Area AirportThe project is underway to replace fuel tanks at the Pembroke and Area Airport that were installed in 1983.
-
Two youth face consequences for spray painting Pembroke Skate ParkOPP catch two teens in the act of spray painting graffiti. One of the youth was arrested and charged, the other cautioned.
-
Teacher charged with multiple offences in relation to a local minor hockey associationCriminal charges have been laid against 46-year-old Wanda Malone after an investigation into allegations of fraud
-
The Stanley Cup makes it way to Petawawa this SummerColorado Avalanche skating coach, Shawn Allard is bringing Lord Stanley's Cup to his hometown of Petawawa after coming out on top in the NHL playoffs.