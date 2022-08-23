Restoration has begun on Mohawk grave markers damaged 50 years ago

Restoration has finally begun on damaged grave markers at Christ Church in Tyendinaga Territory over 50 years ago. The heritage project by the Mohawks of the bay of Quinte looks to do right by the ancestors buried there.

Multiple grave markers were damaged and according to Chief Donald Maracle, no one was ever held responsible. Since then, pieces of limestone and marble have been collected from the markers and set aside to be restored in the future. The repairs will be made possible through an $18,000 grant from the My Main Street Community Activator along with additional funding, and private donors

One of the major difficulties with the project is locating the former positions of the markers. As well as putting them back together. Records being lost to time have turned the process into a puzzle for local volunteers

Anyone with information on who has been buried in which plot is asked to contact City Council. Otherwise, they will do their best to approximate the location of each grave.

With files from CFRA`s Connor Ray