Results from Brockville in 2022 Municipal Election
After much anticipation, the results of the 2022 Municipal Election are in. There was no question as to who would end up as the mayor in Brockville, as Coun. Matt Wren ran unopposed after mayor Mike LeMay decided to not run for re-election.
More familiar faces are set to return to the city council, as all six incumbents maintained their seats. For the two remaining seats on the council, Louise Severson took one. Severson was a long-time member of the city council and unsuccessfully ran for mayor twice. The final seat went to Katherine Hobbs, Brockville's tourism manager and is a former Ottawa city councillor.
For the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, Christopher Cummings won the seat. However, Brockville area voters did unseat School Board Trustee for the Upper Canada District, John McCrea. They have been replaced by Michel LaBonte.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
