Results from Canada road safety week on roadways in Killaloe

As part of the commitment to the Provincial Traffic Safety Program, the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently participated in the annual Canada Road Safety Week campaign which ran from May 16th to May 22nd, 2023.

OPP says the seven-day campaign featured a collaborative effort by Canadian Police Services which targeted high-risk driving behaviours that put road users at risk. OPP officers paid specific attention to the "The Big 4" which, in terms of personal injury collision causation are impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and lack of occupant restraint.

Over the long weekend, OPP in Killaloe charged two drivers with impaired driving-related offences within the campaign. Other charges included:

- 1 careless driving charge, Highway Traffic Act

- 52 speeding charges, Highway Traffic Act

- 1 Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charge

- 1 Off-Road Vehicles Act

- 5 Highway Traffic Act charges

OPP says while the campaign has come to an end, safe and responsible driving never ends.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray