Results from EOSSAA Cross Country Championship Petawawa

Almost 700 runners from all over Eastern Ontario descended on the beautiful Petawawa Golf Club for the 2022 High School EOSSAA Cross Country Championships on October 26th. The weather was a little unseasonably warm for cross country but the athletes were up to the task.

The runners were competing for 103 spots in the provincial Championships scheduled for the following week. The course at the Golf Club held the Provincial Championships in 2017 and is known to be one of the most challenging but fair courses in Ontario. The Kitchissippi Ridge at the course gives almost 50m of elevation repeatedly over the last 2.5 km of the course. This can be devastating to teams who do not train on hills.

Valours runners put in a great performance with Valour"s Novice Girls finishing 7th. Their top finisher was Ella Cleary in the 28th spot Valour"s Novice Boys team finished 2nd overall. With Tyson Davenport finishing 10th.

Valour"s junior boys finished 7th with their top runner Noah Walsh finishing 9th, Valour"s senior girls team finished 10th overall, with Sierra Bailey their top runner in 44th. In the Senior Boys division, Ben Arsenualt finished 11th while teammate Wyatt Knockleby finished 16th.

Many acolades could be rewarded for the valiant showing, including Jeanne Lajoie who won their first-ever overall single "A" division title. Renfrew County as a whole sending an amazing 3 teams to the Provincial Cross Country Championships in Uxbridge Ontario. Valour's Novice Boys team, Jeanne Lajoie's Junior Girls, and Arnprior's Senior Girls team all qualified to go to the Provincial Championships.

Also, 7 Athletes from Renfrew County qualified as individuals:

Junior Girl - Quin Coughlin, Opeongo

Novice Boys - Ashton Mumford, Jeanne Lajoie

JuniorBoys- Noah Walsh, Valour, Owen Daber - Renfrew Collegiate, Malachi Kenny -Bishop Smith

Para Division - Luce Brulotte, Valour

Senior Girls - Ariel Gibbons, Renfrew

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray