Results from Upper Ottawa Valley OPP's Festive R.I.D.E Program

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report results from the Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign which took place from November 17, 2022, until January 2, 2023. During this year's Festive RIDE campaign, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers say they conducted 194 RIDE checks in the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment area.

Over the course of the campaign, 12 drivers were charged with impaired driving. In addition to the Criminal Code driving charges, seven roadside driver's licence suspensions were also issued during the campaign for drivers who registered in the warn range on a Roadside Screening Device.

OPP say that although the Festive RIDE campaign has concluded the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is committed to making roadways safe and RIDE programs will continue throughout the year at any time of the day or night.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray