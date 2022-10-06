Retail experts have put together a list of the best candies for trick-or-treaters this year
As Halloween quickly approaches, retail experts are predicting a surge in candy, costume, and decoration sales.
But, for those looking to be the house every kid wants to trick-or-treat at, Showcase has compiled a list of the 14 hottest candies of the year
The list features annual favorites like Nerds, Junior Mints, candy corn, and oh so much more.
Almost all items are available for under $10 are various showcase stores across the province and available online at www.shopatshowcase.com
This list of tasty treats is guaranteed to keep your house hip and trendy this Halloween season!
1. KIDSMANIA® LASER POP PROJECTOR CANDY
2. NERDS CANDY CORN
3. NERDS ROPE SPOOKY HALLOWEEN
4. GHOST DOTS
5. SOUR PUNCH SPOOKY STRAWS
6. SOUR PATCH KIDS ZOMBIE THEATRE BOX
7. KIDSMANIA® CRUNCHY CRAWLY CREW TART CANDY
8. BRACH'S FUNFETTI CANDY CORN
9. WARHEADS GRUBS THEATRE BOX
10. JUNIOR MINTS HALLOWEEN LIMITED EDITION
11. KIT KAT WITCH'S BREW SNACK SIZE
12. PEEPS HALLOWEEN-THEMED MARSHMALLOW TREATS
13. GUMMIYUMS GUMMY HALLOWEEN THEMED CANDY
14. GUMMIYUMS EYEBALLZ & SPORTBALLZ CANDY
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
