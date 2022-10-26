Retired Women Teachers of Ontario funds Transport Chair at Brockville Hospital

Members of the Retired Women Teachers of Ontario (Brockville Branch) were on hand this week at Brockville General Hospital to admire the newly purchased Transport Chair that was made possible by their generous donation in the amount of $2,700.

The new state-of-the-art transport chair is designed to help create a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients who come to Brockville General Hospital, and it is the Cadillac of transport chairs for those who use them.

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says they are grateful for the Retired Women Teachers of Ontario's support in assisting the Foundation in its efforts in enhancing medical care at Brockville General Hospital.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray