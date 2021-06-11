Reward offered in Brockville missing person case

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- A $50,000 reward is now being offered to help locate a missing Brockville resident.

It has been over three years since Josh Hawkins was reported missing.

He was last seen on January 28th, 2018 leaving the Brockville General Hospital on foot at around 6:30 p.m. He was seen a short time later in the area of Hamilton St. and the CN Rail tracks.

Hawkins was 29-years-old at the time of his disapearance. He is described as the following:

184-cms (6'1") tall, 79-kgs (175 lbs);

brown hair and brown eyes;

several tattoos including a red heart on his right arm; and

wearing a yellow sweater.

The joint investigative team is hoping for information that can lead to solving the case and bring resolution to the Hawkins family. $50,000 is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymous tips, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.