Ribfest to be held at Riverside Park

Ribfest is coming back to the City of Pembroke.

The event will take place from September 17th-19th at Riverside Park.

The Ribfest hours will be the following:

Friday September 17th: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday September 18th: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday September 19th: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

This year's event will be a drive-thru format.

Two different vendors will be at the event. This includes Texas Rangers BBQ and Crabby's BBQ Shack.

The vendors are asking for cash payment to make the process fast, however debit is being accepted.

Walk ups are not being accepted at Ribfest at this time.