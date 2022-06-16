Rick Vaive attending Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament
The United Way Leeds & Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario have announced that Rick Vaive will be attending the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
Vaive was selected as the number 5 pick in the 1979 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.
In 1980, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs and became the first Leaf's player in franchise history to score at least 50 goals in a season.
Vaive was captain of the Leafs from 1982-1986.
"We are thrilled that Rick has agreed to be part of our tournament and help raise money for those in need in our area," said Trish Buote, United Way executive director, in a press release. "His participation shows how much he cares for people in our region and will help to make the event a success."
Vaive joins Darryl Sittler in joining the event.
