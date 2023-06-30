"Ride for Dad" funds battle against prostate cancer

For many, a weekend motorcycle ride in beautiful Southeastern Ontario is a time to reflect and enjoy the open road. But for healthcare professionals, it can be instrumental in the fight against prostate cancer.

The Kingston/Quinte Motorcycle Ride for Dad was established in 2004 and has since raised over $1.6 million for the fight against prostate cancer in their region. Over $650,000 of those funds have been granted to researchers at Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) to provide seed funding for innovative and new research projects that have the potential to make a difference in the fight against prostate cancer.

"I think we have a phenomenal team," says Dr. Steven Smith, Vice-Dean Research for the Faculty of Health Sciences. "The research they're doing will make an impact. And I think that should not get lost; any little information that comes out of the research drives the innovation and changes to third clinical diagnoses and therapies. This team is gonna keep driving that change, and we're incredibly grateful to the team completing the research."

On Monday, it was announced that Dr. Katrina Gee and Dr. Sebastien Talbot will each be receiving a $30,000 grant to further their research projects. These funds represent the proceeds of the Motorcycle Ride for Dad events held in 2020, 2021 and 2022. This year's event took place Saturday, May 27th, and proceeds are set to be granted in 2024.

"One of the things I do is look to see how we can awaken prostate cancer cells so that they can be recognized by killer cells in our immune system," says Dr. Gee, grant recipient and a professor and researcher with Queen's University. "This helps people with advanced prostate cancer, because those cancers are quiet, hiding out in our bodies, and they can't be seen by the immune system."

"Like Katrina, my work specializes in trying to increase immune cells to recognize cancer cells and fight them better," says Sébastien Talbot, PhD, grant recipient Associate Professor with Queen's University. "One way that we're interested in doing that is we found that there is some neuron that actually grows inside the cancer and we think that those neurons actively communicate with the immune cells and shut down their function. So we're developing new ways to block these neurons in the hope that the immune system will be better able to fight the cancer."

Knowing this funding is being put to good use is music to the ears of cancer survivors Dave Buttle and Peter Frey, who were both on hand at the funding announcement.

"When I was first diagnosed, I was sitting in a pub with five of my friends," says Dave Buttle, a survivor of prostate cancer for six years now. "I found out that they had all been tested for prostate cancer. Two of them were also diagnosed with prostate cancer. And like myself, they're still alive today. So please, go get checked out."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray