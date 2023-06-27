Ride the River raises $2M for Brockville General Hospital MRI

Ride the River, the cycling fundraising event has exceeded all expectations by raising over $2 million for a much-needed MRI at Brockville General Hospital.

With a lofty goal of $1 million, this community-driven initiative gained unprecedented momentum as donations poured in from individuals, service clubs, and organizations. The remarkable support was further amplified by an anonymous donor who pledged to match funds up to $1 million, inspiring even greater contributions.

Just days before the event's culmination, a jaw-dropping $500,000 donation propelled the total to the milestone. To the amazement of all, the anonymous donor matched the new total, raising the grand sum to a remarkable $2 million. The hospital foundation says such extraordinary generosity showcases the incredible spirit of the local community.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray