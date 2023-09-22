Rideau Lake celebrating new park and honour past Councillor Cathy Livingston

The community of Rideau Lakes is coming together on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, to celebrate the new Millstream Park in Delta and honour community advocate, Cathy Livingston.

As part of the Delta Harvest Festival, a grand opening of Delta’s newest park will take place. Representatives from the Township explain Millstream Park, located on King Street, includes a greenspace, waterfront amphitheatre and accessible docking facilities. It serves as a gathering place for the community and provides boat access to the village core and its businesses as well as a paddling launch point. Opening remarks will take place at 11:00 a.m., with live music to follow.

Organizers say the event will also include a tribute to former Councillor Cathy Livingston, who passed away in December 2022. She is being remembered as a dedicated community champion. Beyond her role with Rideau Lakes Council, Councillor Livingston was an active member of the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee, the Delta and Area Community Enhancement Committee, the Delta Mill Society, the Delta Fair, St. Paul’s Community Centre and the Delta United Church among other organizations. She worked tirelessly to showcase Delta’s history, beauty and opportunity as an important part of Rideau Lakes and the region.

The park is located adjacent to Delta’s Old Stone Mill National Historic Site and across the street from the historic Jubilee Block. This is described as a key element of the Township’s multi-year strategic effort to renew and revitalize its villages. This follows recent 1GBS broadband fibre and other strategic investments in all its villages.

This Millstream Park project was a community-driven development. It was funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). The financial contribution, provided as part of the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, supported the enhanced features of the park now available to all visitors and residents of the Village of Delta.

"We are proud to support this beautiful new space for the community to come together. Spaces that are safe, green, and accessible bring in more people and lead to a stronger community for everyone. We also acknowledge the passing of Cathy Livingston, former councillor and community champion in this region. Gathering at the new greenspace is a beautiful way to honour her legacy and tireless advocacy for the residents of Rideau Lakes," said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

Along with the funding from the Government of Canada and the Township of Rideau Lakes, the Delta Community Improvement Committee and Delta and Area Community Enhancement Committee say they worked tirelessly to fundraise and solicit donations from more than 20 private donors and foundations including the Good Foundation, William James Henderson Foundation and 5B Family Foundation who will be recognized on a donor wall designed to reflect the natural beauty of the area.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray