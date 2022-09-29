Rideau Lakes bids farewell for the Portland Community Hall

Rideau Lakes community is preparing for the redevelopment of the Portland community hall building, as it becomes the Municipal Hub.

The Hall has been the backdrop to countless community events and memories. It has served the community well.

The new Municipal Hub will ensure Portland and the wider Rideau Lakes community has the multi-use, modern, efficient, and accessible facility it requires for the future.

The community plans to mark this important transition by honouring the Hall and its memories on October 6, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The program includes remarks at 4:00 p.m., and the Portland on the Rideau Historical Society will share some history of the Hall. Refreshments will be available.

Following Thanksgiving, the community can expect to see the demolition of the Hall begin, starting with asbestos abatement, and then structure removal followed by site clearing. The existing playground on the site will be removed and placed in storage until a decision has been made about its relocation. For safety, the site will be fenced and secured.

Community events will continue at alternate locations for the transition period. Looking forward, plans for the temporary provision of washrooms for the beach for the 2023 swimming season are being made.

Construction of the new building will begin in early 2023.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink