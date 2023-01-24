The Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee of the Township of Rideau Lakes (MHAC) has continued to foster a successful partnership with local historian and filmmaker Allison Margot Smith in the creation of another new documentary, this time telling the story of former taverns and their keepers.

The Municipality explains that during the early settlement of the area that became the Township of Rideau Lakes, travel was difficult, and people depended on taverns for shelter, as they travelled through the wilderness. At the time, taverns were also important gathering places for local community members. However, these social gatherings that took place in drinking establishments sometimes led to violence, and this unrest, in turn, gave rise to the Temperance Movement and later Prohibition.

"This film looks at the taverns of Lombardy and Rideau Ferry which were important stopping points for the travelling public in the early- and mid-1800s. These were also places where travellers and area residents conducted business and gathered socially. And like elsewhere in Upper Canada, taverns were places where there could sometimes be trouble," says filmmaker Allison Margot Smith.

The film entitled "Taverns and Their Keepers" is the fourth in a series of historical documentaries launched as a result of the partnership. In June 2022, "The Beverley Riots and a Death in Philipsville" was released as the third documentary. In 2021, "Fettercairn: WWI on Indian Lake" was released after the first documentary entitled, "Rideau Canal: The Big Breakthrough" which featured Newboro and Narrows Locks, and Upper Rideau Lake. All four films can be seen on the Township’s YouTube Channel, or on the website at rideaulakes.ca/documentaries.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom remarked "The Township is filled with compelling stories and this film illustrates the rich cultural history of Rideau Lakes. Congratulations and thank you to all the volunteers on the MHAC Committee for producing these documentaries."

The documentary team adds that the film is dedicated to the memory of the late Councillor Cathy Livingston, who was the Council representative for MHAC and the originator of the concept for the film Beverley Riots and a Death in Philipsville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray