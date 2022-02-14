Rideau Lakes releases draft for affordable housing strategy

The Township of Rideau Lakes has released a draft for an affordable housing strategy for public consultation, detailing the needs and challenges within the region. The draft will be received over a 30-day public comment period until March 11, 2022.

The strategy details the needs and challenges in addressing affordable housing within the community. The report contains 21 recommendations and 5 actions with timelines for implementation.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom stated, "The Township is pleased to share this draft strategy with its residents and business owners for feedback. The need for Affordable Housing in Rideau Lakes is greater than ever, and we are addressing this vital issue in consultation with the community."

Committee Chair Meg McCallum added, "Housing is the heart of vibrant and resilient communities and affordable housing is an important municipal issue."

The city says members of the public are encouraged to view the draft online at rideaulakes.ca, or by picking up a printed compy at the Township office by request. Feedback can also be sent to feedback@rideaulakes.ca or by calling the Recreation and Volunteer Coordinator at 1-800-928-2250.

Pubic feedback will be consolidated and presented to the Affordable Housing Ad Hoc Committee in March 2022.

The final report will be published in the spring.