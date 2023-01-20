Rideau Lakes seeks public input on Draft Community Improvement Plan

The Township of Rideau Lakes has released a draft Community Improvement Plan (CIP) that includes all six villages in Rideau Lakes and is seeking public feedback. The Township says that Chaffeys Lock, Delta, Elgin, Lombardy, Newboro and Portland are identified as communities that are well positioned for growth and investment, as population centres for the surrounding rural areas. They are requesting public input on this draft document that will guide funding programs for redevelopment and new development projects within the villages.

To help foster healthy and sustainable communities, the Township has mapped key areas for investment within each village for the draft CIP. Grants are proposed to directly support eligible projects within these areas that align with the vision for the development of each village.

The Township says proposed CIP Grants are intended to be ongoing and will be funded through the operating budget as decided during the annual budget process. The draft Plan establishes a framework for this investment to support the short and medium-term growth of our villages and to facilitate progress towards the long-term vision for these six historic communities within the Township of Rideau Lakes.

"The Community Improvement Plan for Villages is a step in the right direction. It will help guide future development so that everyone can continue to enjoy the heritage and vitality of our villages while building our communities" said Arie Hoogenboom, Mayor of the Township of Rideau Lakes

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RLCIP. Details are located on the Township website at https://www.rideaulakes.ca/grow/plans-programs/community-improvement

As well as an Open House will be held at the Elgin Community Hall on February 9th, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. where the public is welcome to review the draft CIP for Villages and provide comments.

Following the Open House, the CIP public meeting will take place at the Township's municipal offices on February 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. In-person attendance at the public meeting is limited to 5 members of the public who must pre-register. The Public Meeting will be live-streamed at https://www.rideaulakes.ca/town-hall/council/agendas-minutes-videos.

After the public input process, the draft Rideau Lakes Community Improvement Plan for Villages will be provided to Council for review. Once adopted, the CIP for Villages will be implemented.

