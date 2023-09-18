Rising COVID-19 levels prompt masking return at Providence Care sites

In response to rising COVID-19 and respiratory illness prevalence in the region, Providence Care has announced that they are escalating additional control measures effective Monday, September 18th, 2023. This includes re-introducing masking for those who work, learn, volunteer or visit Providence Care sites.

Officials explain that effective September 18th, mandatory masking will be in place in clinical care areas for staff, students, volunteers and visitors at Providence Care Hospital (PCH), Providence Transitional Care Centre (PTCC) and community sites. Additionally, at Providence Manor, staff, students, volunteers and visitors must wear a mask at all times on and off resident home areas. As per Ministry of Long-Term Care guidance, visitors at Providence Manor may remove their masks when alone in a resident room.

Providence Care explains that they have escalated measures due to an overall increase in community prevalence in the region. Control measures will continue to be evaluated in a manner that balances ease of access and patient, client, resident, family and staff safety.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray