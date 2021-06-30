iHeartRadio
Riverside Park Beach opening Canada Day

Riverside Park Beach

The City of Pembroke has announced that Riverside Park Beach is set to be open and staffed starting tomorrow. 

Lifeguards will be on duty from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. 

Anyone attending the beach is asked to social distance and self-screen upon arrival. 

 

