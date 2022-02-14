iHeartRadio
Road closure due to water main: Manor and Ruskin

Water-Main-Break-Regina

Brockville Police Services and The Water Systems Department have enabled a road closure for water service repair. 

Manor drive is closed at Ruskin Crescent, only local traffic is allowed on Manor Drive travelling south.

The closure is expected to last the day, while technicians excavate and repair the break. 

 

