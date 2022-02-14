Road closure due to water main: Manor and Ruskin
Brockville Police Services and The Water Systems Department have enabled a road closure for water service repair.
Manor drive is closed at Ruskin Crescent, only local traffic is allowed on Manor Drive travelling south.
The closure is expected to last the day, while technicians excavate and repair the break.
