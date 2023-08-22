Road closure in effect for several months on local roadway

A note for drivers in Pembroke, effective Monday, August 21st, 2023 Boundary Road between Paul Martin Drive and Bennett Street will be closed to traffic, except for one lane to provide for large truck traffic. The City says this will be in effect until Friday, October 20th, 2023.

Only emergency services vehicles, local traffic, and large trucks will be permitted in this location. The City says detours will be in place. The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. Some delays can be expected on roads nearby and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The intersection of Boundary Road and Bennett Street/International Drive will remain open for traffic. However, at a later date, the intersection will require closing, and the City will provide further updates on this closure.

Residents are also reminded that the businesses within the construction and detour zones remain open for business and many business owners would be happy to serve you.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray