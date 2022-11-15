Road closure in effect Tuesday
A section of Chaffey St. will be closed for most of the due to road construction.
Brockville's Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O) says Chaffey between Perth St. and Morgan lane will be closed until 3 p.m. this afternoon.
M.T.O says crews will be doing manhole work.
Detour signs are in place, and residents are being warned of potential delays getting onto the Macdonald Chartier freeway.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
