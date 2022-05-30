Road closures for May 30 - June 2
Some traffic notes to let you know about this week.
Albert St. from Brock St. to Johnson St. and Johnson St. to Birch Ave. starting at 7 a.m and continuing until 3 p.m. on June 2.
This is for sewer construction.
Clergy St. from Princess St. to Brock St. is closed June 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the use of a crane to lift units to a roof top.
Another closure is Greer St. from Montreal St. to Shaw St. tomorrow, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Utilities Kingston to install a new gas service.
Some other road closures provided by the City of Kingston:
- King St. West – Front to Auld – closed until June 29, 2022 for the construction of Utilities Kingston’s Portsmouth Pumping Station flow direction project and Front Road trunk watermain Phase 2 project.
- Lower Brewers Swing Bridge – closed until further notice. Parks Canada is continuing its efforts to replace the bridge over the winter.
- Palace Road – Brock to Johnson – closed until June 10 for road reconstruction by K. Mulrooney Trucking Ltd.
- Wright Crescent – South Intersection of Palace to 16 Palace – closed until January 31st, 2023 for construction staging for 11 Wight Cres. Please note that access to Wright Cres will be through the North intersection of Wright Cres at Palace Rd.