Road closures for May 30 - June 2

Some traffic notes to let you know about this week.

Albert St. from Brock St. to Johnson St. and Johnson St. to Birch Ave. starting at 7 a.m and continuing until 3 p.m. on June 2.

This is for sewer construction.

Clergy St. from Princess St. to Brock St. is closed June 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the use of a crane to lift units to a roof top.

Another closure is Greer St. from Montreal St. to Shaw St. tomorrow, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Utilities Kingston to install a new gas service.

Some other road closures provided by the City of Kingston: