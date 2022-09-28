Road closures in effect for Brockville

iHeartRadio
A section of Water street West near Apple street will be closed for road repairs and resurfacing. 

It will limit a route toward Hardy park. 

The closure takes affect on October 3rd at 7:00 am, and last until % pm the following day. 

Detour signs will be in place, The city says to expect delays and plan accordingly. 

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

