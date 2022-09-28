Road closures in effect for Brockville
A section of Water street West near Apple street will be closed for road repairs and resurfacing.
It will limit a route toward Hardy park.
The closure takes affect on October 3rd at 7:00 am, and last until % pm the following day.
Detour signs will be in place, The city says to expect delays and plan accordingly.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
Hundreds of Classic Cars Rolled into Kingston in Support of Melanoma ResearchThe classic Car show took over Downtown Kingston rasing money for Melanoma Research, Raising $20,000.
Free program reskills Canadian veterans for careers in techCanadian armed forces veterans returning to civilian life have the opportunity to pursue jobs in the tech industry, with an education program set up in Kingston.
Broken Taillight leads to man's arrest for an outstanding warrant.The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual following a traffic stop in Picton.
The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce fully supports Covid-19 boarder measures being liftedThe Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce supports the recently announced cessation of pandemic-driven border measures. Hopeful the tourism industry can bounce back.
The United Way's Tampon Tuesday Returns.United Way KFL&A is excited to partner with Bell Media, the national Tampon Tuesday partner, and Cataraqui Centre for a fall Tampon Tuesday donation drive.
Two charged after car was broken into, and Air pistol discharged.The Lennox and Addington County Detachment and the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people with multiple criminal offenses after a multi-jurisdictional investigation
OPP in South Glengarry charged 2 people with impaired drivingStormont, Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police intercepted a vehicle on County Road 45 in the Township of South Glengarry.
New Program in Eastern Ontario aims at helping EntrepreneursMashup Lab has partnered with your local Community Futures Development Corporations in Eastern Ontario to support rural entrepreneurs looking to start and grow their businesses.
Kingston Police arrest two individuals on drug related chargesThe Kingston Police Service has arrested 2 men related to drug charges