Road closures in Pembroke for Franco-Ontarian Day

The City of Pembroke is letting local drivers know of traffic disruptions that will be taking place on local roadways this Sunday, September 24th.

Effective from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., James Street will be closed to all traffic. This will be in effect between Mary Street and Isabella Street. The closure is due to celebrations for Franco-Ontarian Day.

Additionally, starting at 10:30 a.m. on the same day, D'Arcy Street will be closed between James Street and Munro Street. That is also for the event taking place and is scheduled to be all cleared up by 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes if possible and expect delays on nearby roads. Detours will be set in place by the City for the D'Arcy Street closure.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray