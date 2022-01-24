Road rage incident leads to discovery of stolen vehicle

Brockville Police are investigating a road rage incident.

Police say they received the call on Thursday at around 3:30 a.m.

The complainant told police that they were involved in an altercation with a driver of a white Ford SUV.

Officers arrived to the area, and say they saw the suspect's vehicle in the area of Stewart Blvd. and the Highway 401.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated, where it was then terminated shortly thereafter due to safety concerns.

Police say they were able to recover the vehicle in Mallorytown and say the vehicle was stolen.

No driver has been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.