Robbery investigation in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police of the Upper Ottawa Valley are investigating a robbery in Pembroke.

Police say on Monday at around 8:20 p.m., they responded to the report of a robbery at a restaurant in the 700 block of Pembroke St. East.

According to OPP, a masked female had entered the store, indicated they had a gun to an employee, and demanded cash. The person fled the scene with cash.

The person has was lseen westbound on Pembroke St. East.

Police say the person of interest is described as a female with a slim build, aged between 20 and 40 years old, is around 5'6" in height. She was seen wearing a mask, black coat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.