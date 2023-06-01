Robbie Dean Counselling Centre marks a decade of community support

The Robbie Dean Counselling Centre is celebrating a decade of community service. The Centre opened its doors on June 5th, 2013 and has been providing mental health support services for clients and families throughout Renfrew County ever since.

"This really is a significant milestone," said Donna Stokell, Chairperson of the Board " for our Board and most importantly for the clients we have provided service for. Our Vision is to be a beacon of light on the journey to mental wellness. Our mission since the establishment is to work with our community in creating a safe and trusted place where people feel heard, understood and supported."

With services accessible throughout the County, the Robbie Dean Counselling Service offers a broad range of support including, anxiety and depression support, grief and loss support, anger management support, trauma recovery and short-term counselling.

"We have recognized the significant mental health needs in Renfrew County," said Executive Director Monique Yashinskie. "Since our establishment ten years ago, we have provided services to over 4165 clients in our County. Our population is marginalized low-income adult residents who are clearly struggling. We recognized the significant need for clients and families and are providing resources to this important population."

"We are governed by an 11-person volunteer Board of Directors" indicated Donna Stokell " who represents the population of Renfrew County. I am grateful for the support these Board members provide to the organization. They give of their time freely and recognize the needs of clients and families."

The Board has recently completed a Strategic Plan and recognizes the increasing demands throughout the County. "We have wait lists developing and we also understand the challenges of continuing to provide these important services based on a fundraising model. We are in the final stages of our review and it is our intention to approach the Ministry of Health for stable operating dollars to ensure we are well positioned to continue to meet the demands going forward" said Ms. Stokell.

