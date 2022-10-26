Rocktober is back in support of United Way KFL&A
United Way KFL&A is excited to announce the return of Rocktober. After a two-year hiatus, this annual event in support of the United Way is back for a night of live music complete with hairstyles and outfits from the eighties. On October 29th from 9 p.m. to midnight, 80s themed band, 80s Enuff, will play a special Halloween themed show at The Merchant Tap House in Kingston.
Pat Murphy, long-time United Way of KFL&A supporter, board member and former campaign chair fronts the local band that is known for playing your favourite cover songs from the decade. 80s Enuff encourages people in the area to come out, enjoy live music, dancing and good times, all in support of the United Way.
"We are excited to be back in person, playing music and supporting United Way," said Murphy. "The United Way never sleeps and, in response to the growing need, 74,000 people received support through United Way funded programs. Our band is thrilled to help and raise some money for this incredible cause."
Tickets are available, the night of the show, for $20 at The Merchant Tap House at 6 Princess Street.
"We really hope community members will come out and enjoy the night" added Murphy. "Every dollar makes a difference for our community."
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
