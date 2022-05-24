Roommate arrested and charged with assault
On May 16, 2022 at approximately 9:40 a.m. police responded to a call in regards to an assault which had just taken place at a residence in downtown Kingston.
When police arrived at the residence, they spoke with the victim who stated that their roommate had arrived home at approximately 9:15 a.m. to find that their bedroom in the home had been broken into. Thinking it was the victim who had broken into their room, the roommate proceeded to kick down their door to confront them.
The victim tried to explain to their roommate that they had already reported the initial break and enter to police, and that they were not responsible for the damage. However, the roommate did not believe them and proceeded to assault the victim by scratching at their eyes and attempting to choke them.
During the assault, the roommate also threatened to kill the victim.
Police were able to locate and arrest the individual nearby. It was learned the 31-year-old local individual was also breaching their court release conditions.
They were transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day.
The 31-year-old was charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.
