Rose of Hope raising funds for new MRI

The 24th annual Rose of Hope Golf Tournament was held July 26, 2022, at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club, and raised $285,000 towards a new MRI machine for the Kingston Health Sciences Centre.

Over the course of the next five years, the Rose of Hope committee and the women of Cataraqui Golf and Country Club pledge to raise $1 million for a future MRI at Kingston Health Sciences Centre's Breast Imaging Kingston Facility.

The women behind the golf tournament have raised nearly $2.5 million during their 23-year commitment to improving diagnostic care for women with breast cancer in the Kingston region. In 2018, the Rose of Hope committee signed a five-year pledge to raise $500,000 which they completed in 202, two years ahead of schedule, and during a pandemic!

The first patients were also welcomed through the centre's state-of-the-art breast imaging facility in March of this year thanks to the team.

“The ladies of the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club are taking on our biggest challenge in 24 years,” says Sherri McCullough, Chair, Rose of Hope committee. “There are 20,000 mammograms performed each year at KHSC and as many as 1,100 patients requiring an MRI of the breast. A new MRI at the Breast Imaging Kingston will not only complete the state-of-the-art facility, but it will free up thousands of appointments for those waiting for an MRI at KHSC.”