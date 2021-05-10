Rotary Club of Brockville launches online 50/50 raffle 

The Rotary Club of Brockville has announced the launch of it's online 50/50 raffle.

The Rotary Club says they are launching the online raffle in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first raffle began on May 1st with the online draw set to be held on May 31st. A new raffle will be held on the first day of each month at 7 a.m. with drawings on the last day of each month at 6 p.m. starting on May 31st. The raffles will continue until October 31st.

The monthly prize will be 50% of all funds raised from all ticket sales in that month's raffle.

Tickets will be open to those living in Ontario and who are over the age of 18. Tickets are on sale at the following prices:

100 tickets for $40

20 tickets for $20

5 tickets for $10

Tickets can be purchased at www.rotarybrockville5050.ca.