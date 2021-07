Rotary Park's Splash and Play is back open today.

The Splash and Play will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week, all summer.

There will be socially distanced crafts and games, but unlike past years, you must pre-register to attend.

Registration for a one-hour time slot can be found at the City of Pembroke's website.

No registration is required to use the playground equipment or the splashpad.