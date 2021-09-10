Royal Canadian Legion #560 hosting advance federal election polls

Changes are being made to the location of advance polls in the City of Kingston.

Elections Canada tells CTV News, polls for people who would have voted at the Memorial Centre have now moved to the Royal Canadian Legion #560.

That is located on 734 Montreal St.

Elections Canada staff is on site this morning at the Memorial Centre to redirect.

Signage will also be at the site to indicate the location of the new voting site.

Updated information is available at Elections Canada's website.