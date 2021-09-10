Royal Canadian Legion #560 hosting advance federal election polls
Changes are being made to the location of advance polls in the City of Kingston.
Elections Canada tells CTV News, polls for people who would have voted at the Memorial Centre have now moved to the Royal Canadian Legion #560.
That is located on 734 Montreal St.
Elections Canada staff is on site this morning at the Memorial Centre to redirect.
Signage will also be at the site to indicate the location of the new voting site.
Updated information is available at Elections Canada's website.
-
Increased fines, police enforcement, and name disclosure in emergency order for University DistrictThe City of Kingston is issuing a new emergency order in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the University District.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
OPP looking for information into mischief at Dead Leaf Distinguished GentlemanOntario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for information into mischief at Dead Leaf Distinguished Gentleman on Dundas St. in Greater Napanee.
-
Mike Larocque named new member of LLGAMH Board of DirectorsLanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (LLGAMH) has announced Mike Larocque as it's newest member to it's Board of Directors.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Cecelia St. reduced to one lane starting MondayStarting Monday at 7 a.m., Cecelia St. between Bell St. and D'Youville Dr. will be temporarily reduced to one lane to help with road construction and paving.
-
Ribfest to be held at Riverside ParkRibfest is coming back to the City of Pembroke.
-
Community town hall to be held by Diversity Advisory CommitteeThe City of Pembroke's Diversity Advisory Committee is hosting a community town hall on October 6th at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre at Pembroke's Waterfront Park.
-
Kingston health officials warn of rise of COVID-19 cases in University DistrictSeven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region as health officials warn about a rise in cases in the University District.