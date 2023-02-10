Royal Kingston Curling Club hosts two-person stick Provincials
The Royal Kingston Curling Club is hosting the 2023 Two-Person Stick Curling Provincial Championship from February 10th to 12th. The games are on behalf of the Ontario Curling Association. Representing the host club in Kingston are the teams of Tony Bush and Jim Rayner and Ron Cameron and Bob Helliar.
Provincial championship winner from 2019 and 2020, Ron Scheckenberger, will also be back to defend his title. This year Scheckenberger is partnered with Rick Thurston, as they both represent the Dundas Granite Curling Club.
The games get underway on Friday, February 10th at 4:00 p.m. at the Royal Kingston Curling Club located at 130 Days Road. The opening ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. when the curlers will be piped onto the ice and the ceremonial first rock delivered. Teams will be vying for the Championship banner and a prize pool of $1,000.
The winners of the provincial championship will earn a spot in the 2023 Canadian Stick Curling Championships taking place in Nanaimo, BC, from March 30th to April 2nd.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
