RTO 9 receiving $3 million boost to help Brockville's tourism industry

RTO 9 is receiving a $3 million boost to help safely welcome back visitors and recover following two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The federal government has announced the group will receive the $3 million in funding to distribute to tourism-oriented businesses and organizations through non-repayable contributions.

RTO 9 covers Brockville as well as other surrounding areas including Cornwall and Kingston.

The funding is part of $68.5 million in total funding through the Tourism Relief Fund.



With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle