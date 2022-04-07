RTO 9 receiving $3 million boost to help Kingston's tourism industry

RTO 9 is receiving a $3 million boost to help safely welcome back visitors and recover following two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The federal government has announced the group will receive the $3 million in funding to distribute to tourism-oriented businesses and organizations through non-repayable contributions.

RTO 9 covers Kingston, as well as Prince Edward County and Belleville among others.

Ontario's Highland Tourism Organization is also receiving a $3 million boost from the federal government.

That organization covers Frontenac County, Lennox and Addington County and Belleville.

Information on how to apply for support will be available on each group's websites.

The funding is part of $68.5 million in total funding through the Tourism Relief Fund.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle