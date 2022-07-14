Russel OPP looking to identify person of interest
Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a theft that occurred at a local business in Limoges.
On July 10, 2022, shortly before 4:15 a.m., a man entered a local business on Limoges Road and stole two personal watercraft and a trailer with a value of over $55,000.
Police have reason to believe there could be more than one person involved. They are looking to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the man and the car they used, with the following description:
- caucasian
- between 45 and 55
- balding hair
- approximately 5'10"
- medium build
If you or anyone you know are aware of the male's identity or have any further information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
