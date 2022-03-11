Russell Hendrix donating to Ukraine despite being hit hard during pandemic

A restaurant supplier company based in Brockville, Ont. is donating to Ukraine despite losing up to 60 per cent in sales during the pandemic.

Russell Hendrix has its head office and warehouse in Brockville Ont, but were were forced to close their Brockville store at the beginning of the pandemic.

CEO of Russel Hendrix, Tom Pitera, said that, like a lot of businesses at the start of the pandemic, the company had to downsize.

"We've kept the core group of people but certainly early in the pandemic we reduced our employee population, as we had to because at that point in time, if you go back to that you know, nobody knew whether this was going to last for 30 days, 90 days or, or candidly, you know, nine months or two years." Pitera tells CTV News Ottawa

"So we had to adjust our operating expenses like everybody else did. We've recovered, we've hired back I don't know probably close to 100 people that were temporarily laid off early on in the pandemic. We're not back to pre pandemic levels of employment yet, but we're not back to prevent levels of volume yet either."

Pitera estimates that the company lost between 50 per cent and 60 per cent of sales over the two years of the pandemic, but says the company its expecting to start make a recovery this year.

"It's been up and down depending on how the restrictions have come and gone and the waves are coming. Compared to 2019 or pre pandemic levels. We expect that in the first half of this year to get back to those levels or more maybe, maybe it'll take into the second half of the year. But we expect 2022 to be recovered."

Depsite the hit to sales, the company decided to give back and donate to Ukraine as it faces a Russian invasion.

Russell Hendrix is making the donation through the Red Cross. Pitera explained why they decided to go that route.

"They're supporting all those refugees, the Red Cross was the best alternative and the alternative was to provide them with money, financial donations, and that's really what drove our decision to for the program that we put in place." Pitera said.

Between now and the end of April, 5 per cent of all proceeds before tax from russellhendricks.com and chefequipment.com are going to Ukraine with a minimum donation of $50,000 already being committed.

The company is also matching every dollar made by employees of Russell Hendrix up to $250.

Pitera says employees have reacted positively to the campaign.

"I suspect that weekly donation could be anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000. It could be higher than that, depending on how much volume comes through our website. We're getting a really strong employee commitment and donations are already rolling in through the Red Cross website."

Pitera says he is hopeful that this donation campaign will inspire other companies to follow suit.

"Our employees tell us all the time, Corporate Social Responsibility is really important to them. So this is our way of giving back. This is our way of the industry in Canada." Pitera said.