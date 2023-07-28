Safe Cycling Circuit at Memorial Centre Farmers Market

At the Memorial Centre Farmers Market this weekend, Sunday, July 30th, attendees are encouraged to bring a bike and check out the Safe Cycling Circuit hosted by Cycle Kingston. As a fun way to learn a few cycling skills that will leave participants feeling more confident behind those handlebars.

Cycle Kingston will be running the activity three times this summer on July 30th, August 13th and August 27th at the Memorial Centre Farmers Market, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"The objective of the Safe Cycling Circuit is to teach riders core cycling skills that will help them prepare for road and trail riding," says Cycling Ambassador Emily. Cycle Kingston strives to educate the community on cycling safety, foster a safe bicycle culture, and ultimately increase the number of people who ride bicycles.

"The Safe Cycling Circuit is designed for children and youth, but adults are also welcome to check it out, especially if they are new to cycling in Kingston," adds Emily.

Here are a few of the activities included in the cycling circuit:

- Entering traffic and road positioning

- Straight Line Riding

- One Handed Riding

- Hand Signals

- Glance Backs

"Cycling is a great way to get around and is very much aligned with the principles of the Market," says Emma Barken, Operations Manager. "We're pleased to partner with Cycle Kingston for three Sunday market days this summer."

For information and updates please see Cycle Kingston's Facebook page www.facebook.com/cycle.kingston or email cyclekingston@gmail.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray