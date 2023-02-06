Safe stolen during break and enter at business in Monkland, Ont.

Members of the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (S&DG) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break-and-enter that occurred at a business in Monkland, North Stormont township.

Police report that the incident took place on January 28th, 2023, shortly before 3:00 a.m. OPP says that once arriving at the business, two people gained access to the business on Highway 138 and removed a safe containing a large sum of money.

Assistance is being sought from the public by OPP in identifying the persons of interest and the vehicle utilized in the break-and-enter. Police describe the vehicle involved as a silver Ford F-250, with a black pin strip spanning across the length of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Long Sault OPP at 613-534-2223 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray