Safe stolen during break and enter at business in Monkland, Ont.
Members of the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (S&DG) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break-and-enter that occurred at a business in Monkland, North Stormont township.
Police report that the incident took place on January 28th, 2023, shortly before 3:00 a.m. OPP says that once arriving at the business, two people gained access to the business on Highway 138 and removed a safe containing a large sum of money.
Assistance is being sought from the public by OPP in identifying the persons of interest and the vehicle utilized in the break-and-enter. Police describe the vehicle involved as a silver Ford F-250, with a black pin strip spanning across the length of the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Long Sault OPP at 613-534-2223 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
