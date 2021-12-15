Santa Claus Drive-by in Pembroke

Santa Claus is set to make his way through Pembroke on Saturday.

Starting at 3 p.m., Santa will make his way through the streets of Pembroke wishing everyone a happy holidays.

He will start his trip on Victoria St. and make his way towards the east end.

Santa can be seen from the ends of driveways and through front windows.

A map can be found here.

The city says the Pembroke Fire Department will be leading the drive-by. They ask to pay attention for flashing lights to know that Santa is near.

Residents who decide to watch Santa outdoors are asked to respect Renfrew County District Health Unit guidelines by maintaining social distance or wearing a mask if you with people outside of the household.

Residents are also encouraged to stay on the sidewalk or on their lawn to make sure the roads are clear.