Santa Claus Parade brings Holiday cheer this weekend

The Christmas cheer is coming to the streets of Brockville this weekend with the Rotary Club's Santa Club parade. The floats will begin the parade at 5:00 p.m. heading South on North Augusta Road, before travelling West on King Street.

Ahead of the parade, children are invited to North Augusta Street for a children's Christmas party earlier in the day. Kids in the area under the age of 12 are invited to the party. There will be Christmas movies, popcorn available, Christmas crafts, and an appearance from Santa Claus. The party runs ahead of the parade from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The parade will also be broadcasted on Your TV Saturday. With the proceedings being commentated on by Wendy Wright and Bruce Wylie.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray