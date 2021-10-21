Santa Claus Parade cancelled for second year in a row

The City of Kingston has announced that the Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

COVID-19 is once again being cited as the reason for the cancellation.

According to a media release, the City of Kingston, Downtown Kingston!, and the KFL&A Public Health Unit cited concerns that the event would attract "attract too large a crowd to safely allow individuals to physically distance from each other and follow the public health measures that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community."

"Cancelling the Santa Claus Parade yet again is a stark reminder that we still have a long way to go before we are free from COVID-19,” Marijo Cuerrier, Executive Director of Downtown Kingston! Business Improvement Area, said in the release.

The City of Kingston says Downtown Kingston! will announce its holiday events in the coming days.