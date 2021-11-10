Santa Claus Parade of Lights confirmed for December 11th

It is official, the city of Pembroke has confirmed that the “Santa Claus Parade of Lights” will be happening this year on December 11th at 5:00pm. The city thanks the community and those interested for coming together and expressing interest in submitting a float.

The theme of the parade this year will be “Christmas in the Ottawa Valley.” Christmas in the Ottawa valley can be decked out in plaid, or your favourite thing to do in the area during the holiday season. This theme can be expressed through music, costumes, props and scenery. The city is encouraging all participants to get create with the theme and think outside of the box.

COVID-19 protocols will still be in place for the event. Everyone is reminded to maintain two meters of social distance from others outside of their household, or to wear a mask if the distance can’t be maintained. Due to the current regulations, those involved in the parade will not be able to hand out candy or items to spectators in order to maintain the physically distant requirement, in addition, the city is asking everyone to not attend the parade if they feel unwell.

If you are interested in putting a float in the parade, sponsoring the parade or have any questions please contact the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pemborke.ca.