Santa Claus parade preparations underway in Pembroke
The City of Pembroke is unveiling the theme for this year's Santa Claus Parade of Lights.
This winter, the city has chosen the theme of Retro Christmas, taking downtown Pembroke back in time. The parade is set to happen Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.
The possibilities for float designs and costumes are endless with this year's theme, whether going old-fashioned like 1867, the retro style of the 1950s, the fun fashions of the 1990s, or any combination of ideas in between.
Join the City of Pembroke through its journey to the past, and revisit cherished traditions, decor and styles.
For more information, or to register a float, contact Hannah Demont of the Parks and Recreation Department at hdemont@pembroke.ca or 613-735-6821 ext. 1507.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
